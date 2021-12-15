Multiple roads closed due to high winds, crashes

Road is closed at Barton and Falcon Roads near Leonardville (Tianna Witmer – KSNT News)

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed multiple roads in western Kansas, including I-70 from the Colorado state line to Russell, because of low visibility from blowing dust and crashes blocking the roadways.

As of about 1:50 p.m. (subject to change) closures include:

In northwest Kansas:

I-70 in BOTH DIRECTIONS -from the Colorado state line to Russell.

-from the Colorado state line to Russell. ALL state routes in the following counties: Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove, Logan, Rawlins, Sheridan, Sherman, Thomas and Wallace.

In southwest Kansas:

The KHP has closed U.S. 54 at milepost 33 about three miles east of Plains in Meade County due to low visibility.

All highways out of Ulysses closed due to blowing dirt – includes U.S. 160 east and west as well as K-27 north and south.

K-25 is closed at milepost 38 in Grant County, from the Stevens/Grant county line north to Ulysses due to traffic crash.

K-25 is closed in the city of Lakin due to debris on the highway.U.S. 83 is closed about seven miles south of Garden City due to downed power line.

K-96 from the Colorado state line to K-27 at Tribune is closed.

U.S. 50 from K-27 to K-25 is closed.

The Kansas Department of Transportation said more closures are occurring as the afternoon progresses.

Troy Whitworth, Director of Safety for the agency, said there are several steps, people can take to stay safe.

“With low visibility, what will end up happening is cars will run into back ends of other cars,” Whitworth said. “The other thing with the high winds is we will have high profile vehicles that will end up getting blown over in this wind as well.”

Whitworth said drivers can drive with their lights on, pull over if they need to, and he said it’s also important to slow down to prevent accidents from happening.

“You get into low visibility, slow down, make sure your lights are on. That’s probably the best thing you can do, other than not traveling in these conditions.”

For up-to-date information on road closures and road conditions, visit www.kandrive.org, or call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas.