OVERLAND, PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Police Department is investigating a shooting that left multiple injured early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a disturbance in a parking lot of a hotel in the 7500 block of Shawnee Mission Parkway around 2 a.m. Upon arrival, officers learned a shooting had occurred and found one victim at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

A vehicle that left the scene before officers arrived had two victims that also sustained gunshot wounds. The vehicle was located shortly, and both victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Zack Ulrey, who was staying at the hotel, shared his thoughts on the incident.

“It was late at night, it was really peaceful for the longest time and then I heard the gunshots and was like, ‘Uh oh,'” Ulrey said. “I saw the caution tape and I saw the police.”

“It’s a reality check about you don’t know who’s out there, you don’t know what they’re doing.”

Karen Slavens was in town visiting from Illinois when the shooting happened.

“I’m very scared because that doesn’t happen around this area anyway,” Slavens said.

“Something’s got to happen from higher up, you know, government. We need to get a handle on that because there is way too many pointless shootings, between the schools being scared to death for their kids and parents worrying about their children, and then you go to the hotel and there’s shootings there. I mean it’s all around us.”

Investigators say the incident started as a verbal disturbance in the parking lot between two pairs of individuals, then weapons were drawn, and a gunfight ensued.