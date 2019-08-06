Multiple construction projects on US-24 to slow traffic in Shawnee, Jefferson Counties

SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation announced Monday that multiple construction projects will delay traffic in Shawnee and Jefferson Counties this week.

In a Facebook post, KDOT detailed all the projects that will provide delays to drivers’ commutes.

U.S. 24 repair work taking place – Three projects are scheduled on U.S. 24 in Shawnee and Jefferson counties.Work… Posted by Kansas Department of Transportation – Northeast Kansas on Monday, August 5, 2019

Work began today on two miles of US-24 from Countryside Road to Huxman Road in Shawnee County to repair asphalt. Traffic will be slowed as repairs will take place during the day, and KDOT recommends adding 15 minutes to your travel schedule if you expect to travel through this area.

Road work on US-24 from US-59 to K-237 in Jefferson County to mill off raised areas of asphalt will take place from Tuesday, Aug. 6, to Thursday, Aug. 8. Fifteen-minute delays can also be expected here.

On Friday and Tuesday to Wednesday, roadwork will take place on US-24 in Shawnee and Jefferson Counties from Grantville Road to Menoken Road to mill off raised areas of asphalt. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the work zone area as this stretch is a four-lane highway.

KDOT asked that drivers use extra caution in the work zone areas.