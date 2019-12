MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Westbound traffic on K-18 west of the Manhattan airport is now open.

The multi-vehicle accident closed westbound traffic for a short time after the incident at around 7 o’clock Monday morning.

RCPD says there were six vehicles involved in the accident. There are no reports of serious injuries as of 7:35 a.m.

This is a developing story and we’ll have updates as they become available.