JACKSON CO., Kan. (KSNT) – A utility vehicle accident left a Denison woman with serious injuries Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in Jackson County near 22nd and U. Road around 8:00 p.m.

Carol Ann McManigal, 50, of Holton, was driving south on U. Rd. and had come to a low water crossing when her UTV started to roll, trapping her underneath it.

She was airlifted to a Topeka hospital with serious injuries.