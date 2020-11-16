2020 U.S. Capital Christmas Tree rolls through Kansas en route to Washington D.C.

The National Holiday Tree makes its way to Washington, D.C.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 2020 U.S. Capital Christmas Tree traveled across the state of Kansas on its way to Washington D.C. today.

Kansas Highway Patrol Officer Trooper Ben was part of the escort from Topeka to the Missouri border.

Trooper Ben has had the opportunity to escort the tree before and said, “It serves as an example of why I joined the KHP.”

“I get to travel across the state, it’s just nice to be outside,” he said.

The @USCapitolTree is leaving Topeka headed east towards our nation’s capital. #Seatbelt on and rolling!

🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Ao08hqyNLc — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) November 16, 2020

The different troopers who escort the truck are there to help with any problems, or breakdowns along the way.

Fortunately, there were no problems and the Kansas Highway Patrol made good time, escorting the holiday tree one state closer to its destination.

Trooper Tod with the Kansas Highway Patrol posted photos as he passed off to Trooper Ben for the escort to the state line.

My @USCapitolTree escort is over, @TrooperBenKHP picks them back up in the morning and takes them to the Missouri line! 🇺🇸🎄 pic.twitter.com/0bX5cqPiR8 — Trooper Tod (@TrooperTodKHP) November 16, 2020

Trooper Tod caught the semi-truck rolling through Kansas on its way to Topeka.

Every year a different tree is selected from the national forest to sit on the West lawn of the U.S. Capital Building for the holiday season.

The 2020 tree came from Grand Mesa, in the Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forest in Colorado.

Around 9 a.m. Monday morning the Kansas Highway Patrol handed off the escort to Missouri.

Attached to the trunk of the tree is a 40 gallon water bag, that will be checked by a member of the U.S. Forest Service every day.

You can follow the journey of the 2020 U.S. Capital Tree on their Facebook page. Click here to see where it is now.