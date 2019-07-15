National softball tournament to bring 42 teams to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Softball teams from across the country will compete in Topeka later this week for the USSSA Fastpitch Midwest National Championships.

The tournament will take place at the Bettis Family Sports Complex and Lake Shawnee Girls Softball Complex from July 18 to July 21.

42 teams are set to face off for the championship, coming from seven different states including Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

To see more information about the tournament, click here.