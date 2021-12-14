National Weather Service in Topeka warning people to prepare for high winds

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Weather officials are encouraging people to prepare for extremely strong winds tomorrow. Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Topeka are urging people to begin preparing for these high winds now.

They say the bottom line is that tomorrow is going to be very windy, with wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour. This is concerning because it could create some damage around the Topeka area.

Outdoor Christmas decorations, furniture or other objects need to be secured in place or taken inside. Officials are also warning cars on the highway to stay alert.

“Those long trailers act like sails and can catch the wind,” Matt Wolters, a Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Topeka, said. “With the south and southwest winds, anybody traveling on I-70 is really going to have a difficult time.”

They say semi-truck drivers will be at even more of a risk while driving.

“We’ve seen these types of events where you get 60 to 70 mile an hour wind gusts actually topple trucks over and flip them onto their sides,” Wolters said.

Officials said people should also prepare as needed for any sort of unexpected power outage in the area.

Right now, there is a High Wind Warning in place, along with a Red Flag Warning. This means any type of outdoor burning should be avoided.