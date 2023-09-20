KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You probably heard the rumors from Inez, but could most of them be true?

Jason Kelce, brother of Travis Kelce, seemed to say the Kansas City Chiefs star and Grammy Award-winner Taylor Swift are “100% dating.”

During an appearance on 94WP Morning Show, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce said he believes the rumors about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating are true.

“It’s hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about Travis’ love life,” Jason Kelce said during the show. “I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world. But having said that, I think he’s doing great and I think it’s all 100% true.”

Then Jason Kelce said he was just joking.

“No, I’m joking, I don’t know what’s happening,” he said.

Rumors of the romance started after Travis said in a New Heights podcast episode that he failed to give Taylor Swift his phone number at her Kansas City stop on “The Eras Tour.”

Then the Cruel Summer singer, 33, and the Chiefs Tight End, also 33, were rumored to have been “quietly hanging out” earlier this month.

Travis Kelce has been asked about dating the pop star but hasn’t confirmed anything publicly about the relationship.

Swift reportedly split from actor Joe Alwyn in April after six years together.

And after all, who knows, maybe the “Eagles t-shirt hanging from the door” will soon turn into a Chiefs jersey.