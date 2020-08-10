103-year-old woman gets her first tattoo after coronavirus lockdown

MICHIGAN (CNN Newsource) – To mark her 103rd birthday, a Michigan woman got her first tattoo.

Dorothy Pollack decided to check off some bucket list items after spending months in isolation during a coronavirus lockdown at a nursing home in Muskegon, Michigan.

The grandmother said weeks after being discharged, out of nowhere she decided she wanted the tattoo and decided to get a tattoo of a frog, the one thing she loves more than beer and burgers.

The tattoo artist said she took the needle “like a champ.” He didn’t see her flinch once.

Pollack said she absolutely loves her new ink.

After the tattoo, Pollack crossed something else off her list: riding on a motorcycle.