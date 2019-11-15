11-year-old Ohio girl held captive, starved, and abused

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WLWT) – Ohio authorities say they have arrested a woman after they say an 11-year-old girl was malnourished, abused and isolated for years.

Margaret Breeze is charged with two counts of kidnapping, two counts of endangering children and one count of felonious assault.

Brown County prosecuting attorney Zac Corbin said the child weighed just 47 pounds, wore a diaper and was forced to live in a backyard trailer.

“It was barricaded and there was video surveillance that was watching inside that trailer,” Corbin said.

The girl was rescued thanks to an online test she took as part of her home-school curriculum.

A teacher administered the exam and noticed red flags.

“There was enough concern there on the part of the educator to make a report to our local authorities and that got the ball rolling and the investigation has taken off,” Corbin said.

The child was getting by on only a small portion of rice each day, according to investigators. She hadn’t seen a doctor in years.

Detectives said there’s video evidence of the abuse.

“You can hear what appears to be some screaming. There’s a female voice screaming at a child. We’re still working on uncovering what that’s all about,” Corbin said.

There were other children in the home who have since been removed.

Corbin said the 11-year-old appeared to be the target of the abuse.

The child was able to recover at UC Medical Center. Corbin said she’s in a loving home now and has gained 15 pounds.

Breeze was granted custody of the 11-year-old girl through a Kentucky court six years ago. A pretrial hearing will be held Dec. 18.