14 Kansans sick from nationwide Salmonella outbreak linked to onions, CDC says

(KSNT) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning Wednesday, saying a Salmonella outbreak has been linked to onions.

The CDC reports 652 people sick from this outbreak, including 14 people in Kansas. The contaminated onions are fresh whole red, white and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico and distributed by ProSource Inc. According to the CDC, ProSource Inc. reported onions were last imported on Aug. 27, but those onions can last up to three months in storage.

Businesses are advised to check their storage coolers for these onions and throw them away. Additionally, businesses should wash and sanitize any surfaces that may have come in contact with the onions.

People should throw away any whole red, white or yellow onions they have at home that do not have a sticker or packaging, according to the CDC. The agency also said:

If you can’t tell where the onions are from, don’t buy or eat them.

Wash surfaces and containers these onions may have touched using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

You should call your doctor immediately if you experience any of these severe Salmonella symptoms: