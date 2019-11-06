2 Tennessee transportaion contractors killed in crash, another contractor & trooper injured

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (Local 24) – Two TDOT contractors are dead and a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper and another contractor are injured after an early morning crash on I-40 Hickory Withe Road and Highway 385.

TDOT says the two contract workers were employed by A & A Safety out of Ohio. An A & A Safety spokesperson tells Local 24 News the contractors who were killed are 22-year-old Jared Helton and 30-year-old Justin Stafford. A & A Safety also says a third worker of theirs was injured and is being held overnight for observation at a Memphis hospital.

The injured trooper was taken to Regional One. A THP spokesperson tells us the trooper is believed to have a punctured lung and broken ribs, but is expected to recover.

According to THP, the wreck involving multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer truck, happened just before 4:00 a.m. in the westbound lane, near mile marker 26, which is close to Arlington.

The TDOT workers were laying down reflectors in the middle of the interstate when the incident happened. Cones were out and the trooper was following behind them as a blocker.

Sgt. Chris Richardson with THP says the tractor trailer truck plowed through, hitting the trooper first, then hit the two workers.

The cause has not been determined yet, but, investigators speculate the driver of the semi fell asleep.