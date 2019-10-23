25-year-old Missouri farmer charged with murdering missing Wisconsin brothers

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Caldwell County, Mo., Detention Center shows Garland Nelson. A Missouri prosecutor and sheriff will give an update Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, into the disappearance of two Wisconsin brothers who have been missing since July and are presumed dead. Caldwell County Maj. Mitch Allen told the Kansas City Star that new charges will be filed against Nelson, the Missouri man already charged with tampering with a vehicle rented by Justin and Nick Diemel of Shawano County, Wisconsin. (Caldwell County Detention Center via AP, File)

CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo. (WDAF) — A 25-year-old Missouri farmer, who is already behind bars, now faces additional charges including murder in connection with the disappearance of two Wisconsin brothers.

Garland “Joey” Nelson faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of abandonment of a corpse, two counts of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, two counts of armed criminal action, one count of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Mugshot of Garland Joseph “Joey” Nelson – photo from Caldwell County

Nelson will be formally arraigned at 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

Brothers Nick and Justin Diemel, from Shawano County, Wisconsin, were on a trip related to their cattle business when they disappeared in July after visiting Nelson.

Searchers found human remains on Nelson’s farm in Caldwell County.

Nick and Justin Diemel (Courtesy of Lisa Diemel)

Nelson was already facing charges in connection to their case. He faced tampering with a vehicle after authorities said he drove a truck the brothers rented from his farm to a commuter parking lot, where it was found abandoned.

He remains jailed in Caldwell County without bail.

This isn’t the first time he’s been in trouble with the law.

Nelson also faces charges in Kansas of endangering the food supply. Prosecutors said Nelson didn’t have proper health papers in May when he took 35 calves from his family’s farm in Missouri to a farm in Fort Scott, Kansas.

Nelson was sentenced in 2016 to two years in federal prison for selling more than 600 head of cattle that didn’t belong to him. He pleaded guilty to cattle fraud that caused more than $262,000 in losses. He was released in March 2018.

Nelson also pleaded guilty in August 2015 to two misdemeanor counts of passing bad checks.