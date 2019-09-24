300 dogs seized from pet resort years after owner was banned from having pets

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Officials are processing more than 300 dogs removed from a Hillsborough County breeding facility, many of which are sick and malnourished.

Robert Royers, the owner of Toyland Pet Resort, has been in trouble before, and is banned from owning pets in Hillsborough County, according to court records.

In 2011, a judge removed dogs from the same facility. More than 450 dogs were seized from the property, which raises one big question–How was this apparent puppy mill able to carry on for so long?

County records show the property is owned by Alice Holt, who in 2011 was also banned from owning dogs in Hillsborough County.

On Monday, county officials began seizing the dogs after the breeder was shut down by a court order.

Pet resources said the dogs lived in overcrowded, deplorable conditions and didn’t have enough staff to take care of them.

One puppy had died by the time the county arrived on Monday.

Authorities say they have already received several complaints from potential dog buyers.

More dogs are expected to be removed on Tuesday.