300 teens possibly exposed to coronavirus at Texas ‘Pongfest’ party

LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — As many as 300 Texas teenagers may have been exposed to COVID-19 at a “large gathering,” according to Austin Public Health and the City of Lakeway.

Lakeway Mayor Sandy Cox explained in a Facebook video on Thursday evening that a “very large party” called “Pongfest” was held on Saturday, June 20 — and that several guests may have exposed others to COVID-19.

According to Austin Public Health, 300 teenagers attended the party — some of whom were awaiting results for their COVID-19 test and have since tested positive.

Mayor Cox says APH is handling contact tracing and asking the public to continue using social distancing and safety measures.

Additionally, the mayor says they’re working with Baylor Scott and White to set up a testing site for those who attended the party.

“We need anyone who went to that party to isolate for 14 days,” says Cox in the Facebook video. “And if you have been in contact with anyone else at that party, they need to isolate for 14 days. If you are symptomatic, go get tested.”