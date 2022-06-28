MENDON, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol provided an update Tuesday on the deadly Amtrak crash and derailment mean Mendon.

Investigators said that four people died, including the driver of a dump truck. Three of the victims were passengers on the trail. Two of those victims died at the site and one died later at a hospital.

A total of 150 other passengers and crew were transported from the scene to 10 area hospitals. Their injuries ranged from minor to serious. Information about their specific injuries haven’t been released.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating and arrived at the scene near Mendon Tuesday morning. The community is about 100 miles northeast of Kansas City.

Investigators said they planned to release additional information Tuesday afternoon.