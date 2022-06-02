RACINE, Wis. — Two people were shot during a funeral service Thursday afternoon, prompting a response from Racine police in what the department called a ‘critical incident‘ near the Graceland Cemetery.

Officers arrived near the 3500 block of Osbourne Blvd around 2:30 p.m. following reports of shots fired. According to police, the suspect wounded two juveniles.

WTMJ-TV reports that the shooting occurred during a funeral for 37-year-old Da’Shontay L. King, the man a Racine police officer shot and killed on May 20. The officer, Zachary B. Brenner, shot King while executing a search warrant on a vehicle. King, who police said had a gun, ran from the car. According to police, Brenner pursued King and fatally shot him when he did not comply with demands to drop his weapon.

Family members initially told that news outlet that gunfire wounded five people. Racine police said some involved may have opted not to report their injuries.

Ascension All Saints Hospital, which is near the cemetery, treated an undisclosed number of victims from the shooting. The facility was locked down “out of an abundance of caution.”

Authorities asked locals to avoid the area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.