5 Things to Know for Today

Volunteer of the Spanish NGO Open Arms Julia Martin, 38, plays with 4-month old Biel, as his father makes a PCR test for the COVID-19 coronavirus at Vilafranca del Penedes in the Barcelona province, Spain, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. INSIDE BIDEN’S SEARCH FOR A RUNNING MATE He started with a list of roughly 20 contenders, including governors, senators, mayors, House members and other Democratic leaders before narrowing the list to 11 finalists and then selecting Kamala Harris.

2. WHAT’S NEXT IN COVID-19 TREATMENT Pharmaceutical companies are rushing to test drugs that deliver antibodies to fight the virus right away, without having to train the immune system to make them.

3. ‘IT FEELS LIKE I’M EXPENDABLE’ The coronavirus has impacted Latino efforts to make inroads politically, whether it be running for office or heading to the ballot box.

4. AFTER BLAST, TRAUMA FOR CHILDREN OF BEIRUT Some refuse to return to homes that were damaged or go near glass windows or doors. One 3-year-old is jumpy, is not eating well and refuses to talk to anyone. A 6-year-old boy has recurring bursts of anger.

5. ‘I’VE NEVER DONE THIS BEFORE’ Boisterous rallies against Benjamin Netanyahu bring out a new breed of protesters — young middle-class Israelis who feel his scandal-plagued rule has robbed them of their future.