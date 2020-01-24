97,000 gallons of red wine spilled into river

SONOMA VALLEY, Cal. (CNN) – Crews are working hard to clean up a massive wine spill in California.

97,000 gallons of red wine, enough to fill eight large tanker trucks, spilled into a creek. Most of the wine is believed to have made its way into the Russian River, which flows into the Pacific Ocean.

California’s Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said a blending tank door at Rodney Strong Vineyards popped open, spilling the wine.

There have been no reports of fish death, but the acidity in the wine could kill insects the fish feed on.

The winery said it is conducting an internal investigation and cooperating with authorities.