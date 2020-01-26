A look at some of Kobe Bryant’s career highlights

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police say the mother of two missing kids has been found in Hawaii along with her new husband, but there's still no sign of the children in the cross-country investigation that includes several mysterious deaths.

Police in Kauai pulled over Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell near a beachside resort on Saturday, later searching them and their car for any evidence. But authorities in Idaho say there's no sign that 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan ever made it to Hawaii, and federal, state and local law enforcement agencies are still searching for the kids who haven't been seen since September.