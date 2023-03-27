NASHVILLE, TN – Police confirmed three children and three adults were killed by a shooter who attacked Covenant School in Nashville’s Green Hills neighborhood on Monday morning, March 27.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the shooter, identified as a 28-year-old Nashville woman, was engaged by police officers and killed.

The victims were identified by police as three students and three adult staff members of Covenant School.

Parents with children at the school were told to gather at Woodmont Baptist School, located at 2100 Woodmont Boulevard.

Videos filmed by Kelly Stooksberry show multiple adult civilians running along Hillsboro Pike in the direction of the school on Monday. The road was partially blocked by authorities around one mile from the school.

This is a developing story.