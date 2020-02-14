Alabama Legislature proposes bill which would require Alabama men to undergo vasectomy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT/KSNT) — A proposed bill in the Alabama Legislature would require men living in Alabama to get a vasectomy within one month of their 50th birthday, or the birth of their third biological child, whichever comes first.

Rep. Rolanda Hollis proposed HB-238, which states that the man would be required to pay for the procedure.

According to the bill, “under existing law, there are no restrictions on the reproductive rights of men.”

The bill is currently in committee at this time. If passed, the bill will go into effect the third month after its approval.

