TOPEKA (KSNT) - One day after a shooting near a local homeless shelter, police said they have arrested a man involved.

Jerry A. Brown, 49, of Topeka, faces a charge of aggravated battery stemming from the Thursday night shooting near the Topeka Rescue Mission, according to the Topeka Police Department. Photos showed TPD cars, fire trucks and an ambulance all surrounding the homeless shelter's building after going there to investigate.