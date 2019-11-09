All eyes on Texas governor as calls grow to halt execution

FILE – In this Oct. 13, 2017, file photo, death row inmate Rodney Reed waves to his family in the Bastrop County District Court in Bastrop, Texas. Supporters for Reed, who’s facing lethal injection in less than two weeks for a murder he says he didn’t commit, are mounting a final push in the courts and on social media to stop his execution, which is being called into question by lawmakers, pastors, celebrities and the European Union. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – All eyes are on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and whether he’ll allow the execution of a death row inmate to proceed despite pressure from lawmakers and celebrities to call it off.

Supporters of Rodney Reed are set to rally Saturday outside the governor’s mansion in the state capital, Austin. Reed is scheduled to die later this month for the 1996 killing of a 19-year-old Stacy Stites.

But new evidence in the case has led a growing number of Texas legislators, religious leaders and celebrities to press Abbott to intervene ahead of the Nov. 20 execution.

Abbott hasn’t spoken publicly about Reed’s case. Some of his Republican allies who are pushing him to stop the execution say they trust the governor will be deliberative before making a decision.