America’s first cannabis cafe opens in California

WEST HOLLYWOOD (KABC/CNN) – Marijuana smokers in Los Angeles can now get their fixes and take care of the munchies under one roof.

The first legal pot restaurant and lounge in the U.S. opened its doors in West Hollywood Tuesday.

Call it a cannabis cafe. It even has flower hosts – which are like sommeliers for weed. They can help customers select the best strains for desired flavor and effect – or to complement a meal.

The management team at Lowell Farms Cafe is hoping to provide an experience that will attract visitors from states that have not legalized recreational marijuana.

“We wanted to break the stigma against cannabis so we wanted to create an environment where people could comfortably consume and also enjoy a really fantastic meal,” said manager Lily Estanislao. “So we kind of combined the two. We were lucky enough to get one of 8 licenses in West Hollywood, so we are the first of its kind and we’re super, super excited about it.”

California law forbids infusing cannabis with foods in on-site kitchens.So even though the grub at the restaurant is designed to enhance the cannabis experience, it’s completely pot-free.