LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man who allegedly attacked a group of showgirls and then stabbed tourists and locals in a rampage on the Las Vegas strip, leaving two dead and six injured, will be charged with murder and possibly could face the death penalty, a top prosecutor said Friday.

Yoni Barrios, 32, was covered in blood when he was arrested after a brief chase on Thursday, authorities said. They seized a large, long-bladed knife.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he intends to file two counts of murder with the use of a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

He said after Barrios’ first court appearance Friday afternoon that his office would give serious consideration to pursuing the death sentence but it was too “early on” to make that decision.

Wearing a dark blue jumpsuit and orange hand restraints in court, Barrios was ordered held without bail. An initial arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday.

Barrios traveled from California and had only been in town a short time, Wolfson said.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Barrios had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf. The Clark County Public Defender’s office was closed Friday.

The coroner’s office identified the people killed as Las Vegas residents Brent Allan Hallett, 47, and Maris Mareen Digiovanni, 30.

Digiovanni was part of the Best Showgirls In Vegas modeling and talent agency, according to Cheryl Lowthorp, who runs the business.

Digiovanni was “the life of any gathering,” her family said in a statement to The Associated Press.

“Maris always saw the best in people, always gave them a chance, and always accepted people for who they were,” it said. “… She was a beautiful spirit and soul, and we’ll miss her for the rest of our lives.”

Lowthorp said two others with the agency were among the wounded and a third escaped without injury.

Digiovanni was fatally stabbed as one of the showgirls held her and was herself stabbed in the back. They told police that their attacker “thought they were making fun of the way he was dressed,” Lowthorp said.

A witness told Las Vegas TV station KTNV that the suspect told a woman that he was a chef who wanted to take a picture with some of the showgirls with his knife. But he started stabbing people when the group declined the man’s offer.

Dewaun Turner, 47, a porter at The District at Resorts World, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he was walking home when he saw two people dressed as showgirls in red dresses and heels fleeing from a man with a knife. He saw the man stab both of them, a man walking by and then two more women.

“Ten or 15 steps ahead, and I would’ve been one of the people stabbed,” Turner said.

Police said they were continuing to investigate the motive but believe the attacks were unprovoked.

The case is a “hard-to-comprehend murder investigation,” Metropolitan Police Deputy Chief James LaRochelle said.

Two of the surviving victims went to Sunrise Hospital Trauma Center. One was in good condition and another in fair condition Friday, said Marissa Mussi, a hospital spokeswoman.

The remaining four went to University Medical Center. Officials did not immediately return a message asking about their conditions.

Lowthorp said one showgirl had been released from the hospital.

In her 12 years operating the agency, she said the models have pretty much gone day to day “without incident.” Best Showgirls In Vegas provides models and showgirls for various promotional events from restaurant openings to airport greetings. All the women typically go to the Strip to offer photo opportunities in exchange for tips. They don’t need to get any permit since any money is considered a donation, Lowthorp said.

Digiovanni took to being a showgirl when she started with them two years ago.

“She loved it. She left teaching for it,” Lowthorp said. “This is a great job. They set all their own schedules. The girls get to be their own boss … This man may have very well taken all that away from them.”