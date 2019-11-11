Arizona 14-year-old stabbed to death in front of home over bicycle

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK/CNN) – An Arizona community is mourning the death of a teenager stabbed to death Friday – apparently over a bicycle.

“It was just a fight. They took the wrong bike. They took my nephew’s bike, and there was another bike involved. So, there was a misunderstanding over a bicycle that ended up costing my nephew his life,” said Elijah’s uncle.

Family members came together to remember the boy smiling with his diploma – Elijah Ochoa Gomez – he was just 14.

Candles in the shape of an ‘E’ were put down where he was stabbed right in front of the mobile home he lived in.

He was taken to the hospital that night, but didn’t make it. Police are looking for two men and one woman all of whom are believed to be in their 20’s or 30’s.

Elijah’s uncle says he may know one suspect.

“He’s known around here. We don’t know who he is, but he’s a regular to the area,” he said.

For now, the family is coming together in this time of tragedy. Those close to Elijah say the pain is unbearable for his mother.

“She’s inside, taking it really, really bad,” said Elijah’s uncle.

In the meantime, family members hope the suspects do what’s right.

“We want the individual who did this to him, that took his life, to either surrender..and not be a coward,” Elijah’s uncle said.

Glendale police say one of the three suspects had a white pit bull which was used in the attack against the teen.

The family has created a GoFundMe page as they deal with Elijah’s loss.