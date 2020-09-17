Arkansas missing person case solved by California woman

FORREST CITY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A California woman put two and two together and helped an Arkansas family have closure for a loved one who had been missing for nearly a year.

Justice for Angie founder, Tiffany Thomas, who lives in California, was looking at other missing person cases on Facebook, on Friday, September 11.

For two years, Thomas has been active in trying to help find a missing grade school friend from California.

“Angela Mack was one of my closest friends … there was a group of us who hung out,” said Thomas. “Angela and her family moved to Salem, Arkansas right before she was to start high school, in 1995. In 2002 she was gone.”

On Friday night, Thomas didn’t find Angela, but she did notice a missing woman from the “Missing and Not Forgotten” Facebook page and then looked at a national missing persons website and noticed the similarity between the pictures.

Thomas reached out to the contact listed on Facebook, Amber Johnston, who is Emily’s step-aunt.

“Hi Amber, Check out this Namus file. I hope it’s not her. Prayers.” Tiffany Thomas

Johnston quickly replied and said she would follow up. Minutes later Johnston wrote to Thomas, “it’s her,” and “thank you … you brought us some closure at least.”





Johnston had been looking for Emily Dickinson from Forrest City, Arkansas, who went missing on November 5, 2019, she was 17 years old.

Dickinson was placed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children registry and the Wynne Police Department was listed as a contact.

On November 9, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) posted that an unidentified white female had been found near the Charlotte Pike along the west side of Interstate 40 in Tennessee who was hit and killed by a car.

Metro Nashville EMS responded to the scene and confirmed the death. She was described as pre-40 and an age range of 25-35. Brown hair, blue eyes, 5’5,” 156 pounds.

The woman was wearing a green and gray striped hooded sweatshirt, dark green insulated jacket, khaki slacks, red T-shirt, white and gray Sketchers shoes, black socks, and a white metal necklace with a Batman charm with multi-colored stones.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Emily Dickinson,” Thomas wrote on Facebook.