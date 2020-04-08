Arkansas State University student injured in campus shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas State University was placed on lockdown for several hours after a student was shot in the leg in a parking lot of a campus apartment complex.

The shooting happened early Wednesday morning, and the lockdown was lifted at about 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to university officials.

The student is being treated at a hospital and is expected to recover. Authorities didn’t immediately say what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made. In-person classes were canceled last month at Arkansas State because of the coronavirus pandemic, but KAIT-TV reports about 700 of the school’s roughly 14,000 students remain on campus.

