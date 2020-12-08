Armed robbers impersonate officers, steal handgun during traffic stop, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A search is underway for suspects accused of armed robbery while impersonating police officers in New Orleans, authorities say.

Two unidentified suspects driving a white or silver SUV with red and blue flashing lights on the dashboard and front grill pulled over a vehicle around 11:45 p.m. Monday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

One of the suspects got out of his vehicle and approached the stopped motorist. The suspect was wearing a mask with an NOPD badge patch on the front and a jacket with an NOPD badge on the left side, police say.

The suspect asked the driver for his license and insurance information before asking if he had any weapons in the vehicle. The driver handed over a green Taurus handgun to the suspect, who said he was going to return to his vehicle to check the gun’s serial number, police said.

Instead, the suspect and the person in the vehicle with him sped off with the victim’s handgun, police said. A similar incident occurred about 30 minutes later in another location, according to the NOPD.

In the second incident, an SUV pulled in front of a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old man, and three armed suspects got out, identifying themselves as NOPD officers before robbing the victim, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (504) 658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP. Information can also be emailed to NOPDTIPS@nola.gov.