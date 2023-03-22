SEATTLE, WA – About 30 boats were destroyed early on Wednesday, March 22, after a large fire broke out at a boat storage facility in Seattle, Washington, the city fire service said.

Crews from the Seattle Fire Department responded to reports of a fire along Northlake Way, near Seattle’s Ship Canal Bridge, at about 2 am.

Footage captured by Daniel Seliger shows huge plumes of smoke rising from the scene as the fire spreads.

“I can’t believe this is happening,” he says. “This is insane … so many people have lost their boats.”

The fire department said a male aged about 40 was found on a boat docked near the fire. He was in a stable condition and paramedics transported him to a hospital, they said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.