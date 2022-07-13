ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) — A woman has been arrested in the death of a baby found in a vault toilet at a campground in 1997, the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office says.

Authorities say the woman, formerly of Garnet, Michigan, was arrested in Wyoming Tuesday and is awaiting extradition back to Michigan, where she will be charged with homicide-open murder.

The investigation began in 1997 when the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police found the remains of an unidentified baby in a vault toilet at the Garnet Lake Campground in Hudson Township. They called the child Baby Garnet, but the baby was never identified and the case went cold.

In the summer of 2017, investigators turned back to the case. They ultimately turned to forensic genealogy — searching public DNA databases — to find relatives of Baby Garnet. They said a genealogist provided them with the mother’s name.

Investigators say the 58-year-old woman confirmed she was the mother of the child and made “additional statements” that led them to arrest her.

It’s not yet known when the woman will be extradited back to Michigan. Her name was not released pending arraignment.