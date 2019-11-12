Baby found dead on California golf course

SAN FRANCISCO (KSNT) – Police in San Francisco confirmed they found the body of an infant at a golf course over the weekend.

Around 2:19 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of 34th Avenue at Lincoln Park Golf Course following a report of a death.

Authorities arrived to find the infant and medical assistance was provided. Police say the infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

“How somebody could leave their baby on a golf course, I don’t know,” golfer Scott Wilkinson said.

Scott Wilkinson says his group was first out on the links Saturday morning and while they spotted something, they didn’t realize it was a human being.

“It was all foggy the other day and we were the first ones off and saw what looked like a dead bunny rabbit or animal,” Wilkinson said. “We walked by it and the two golfers with us didn’t look at it, I wanted to look at it closer and it looked like a dog, a baby dog wrapped in slime with a big head so we were thinking pit bull, we didn’t look close enough and later found out it was a baby.”

Police have gathered security video from the clubhouse in hopes it will shed light on exactly who dumped the body.