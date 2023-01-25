FORT WORTH, TX – Bruno, a nearly three-month-old gorilla at Fort Worth Zoo in Texas, stood up for the first time with some support from his mom, Gracie, the zoo announced on Wednesday, January 25.

Video posted by the Fort Worth Zoo shows Bruno holding hands with Gracie as he pushes himself up off the ground and stays upright for several seconds.

The zoo said that Bruno had been “squirming around a lot more” in recent days, and could be seen “reaching out or crawling on his mom when she’s trying to nap.”

“Infant gorillas grow and develop much faster than human babies do, so although Bruno is only about 2.5 months old, he’s right on time!” the zoo said.

Bruno is a western lowland gorilla, a species listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation. Born on November 6 to parents Gracie and Elmo, Bruno was the second western lowland gorilla born at Fort Worth Zoo, according to the zoo’s website.