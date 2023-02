CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Zoo’s popular hippo siblings, baby Fritz and big sister Fiona, enjoyed a playful bonding session as their mom Bibi stood nearby.

Footage posted to the Cincinnati Zoo Twitter page on February 17 shows Fritz running over to his mom before engaging in a lighthearted play fight interaction with Fiona.

A representative of the zoo told Storyful that hippos use their mouths to play, show affection, give warnings, and explore their world.