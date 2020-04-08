Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 presidential race

WASHINGTON (AP) – Bernie Sanders, who saw his once strong lead in the Democratic primary evaporate as the party’s establishment lined swiftly up behind rival Joe Biden, has ended his presidential bid.

His announcement Wednesday is an acknowledgment that the former vice president is too far ahead for him to have any reasonable hope of catching up, making Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee. Sanders went live at 10:45 a.m. Central Time to thank his supporters with the message “While the campaign ends, the struggle for justice continues on.”

With Sanders out, Biden will presumptively challenge President Donald Trump in the November general election.