Biden, Trump make TIME’s list of most influential people of the year

(KTVX) – President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are among the politicians, athletes, celebrities and more featured on TIME’s 18th annual list of the 100 most influential people of the year.

The magazine selected those who are “working to build a better future.”

“They are disrupters, fixers, doers, iconoclasts, problem solvers — people who in a year of crisis have leaped into the fray,” says Edward Felsenthal, editor-in-chief and CEO of TIME.

This year’s list of influential people features 10 climate leaders and 54 women. The youngest among them is 18-year-old Sunisa Lee, an American gymnast, while the oldest is 78-year-old Biden.

Here are some of the names that made the list:

Icons

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Naomi Osaka, Japanese tennis player

Dolly Parton, country music star

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels player

Britney Spears, pop star

This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, speaking about expecting their second child during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. “Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” airs March 7 as a two-hour exclusive primetime special on the CBS Television Network. (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP)

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts during a match against Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, at the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

US singer Dolly Parton performs onstage during the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) heads to first base after being walked during a baseball game against the Houston Astros Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke

FILE – Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Pioneers

Billie Eilish, pop star

Ben Crump, attorney for George Floyd and others

Sunisa Lee, American gymnast

Billie Eilish introduces a performance by Foo Fighters at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

FILE – In this May 25, 2021, file photo, Ben Crump, center, the civil rights attorney representing the family of George Floyd, speaks to reporters after they met with Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., about police reform legislation, at the Capitol in Washington. Prospects seem increasingly dicey for a bipartisan Senate deal on overhauling policing practices (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 29: Sunisa Lee of Team United States reacts after competing on uneven bars during the Women’s All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Titans

Simone Biles, American gymnast

Tom Brady, quarterback for Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Shonda Rhimes, American TV producer and writer well-known for “Grey’s Anatomy”

Allyson Felix, American track and field star

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 03: Simone Biles of Team United States poses with the bronze medal following the Women’s Balance Beam Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

FILE – In this Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFC championship NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. The Super Bowl matchup features the most accomplished quarterback ever to play the game who is still thriving at age 43 in Brady against the young gun who is rewriting record books at age 25. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File)

FILE – This Feb. 24, 2019 file photo shows Shonda Rhimes at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Rhimes is moving aggressively into the burgeoning podcast world. Rhimes’ company, Shondaland, said Wednesday that she will serve as executive producer for podcasts to be distributed by iHeartMedia. Rhimes’ company said it signed a three-year podcast deal with iHeartMedia and is launching Shondaland Audio. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Allyson Felix reacts to her second place in the women’s 400-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Tim Cook arrives at the premiere of the second season of “Ted Lasso” on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Pacific Design Center. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Artists

Kate Winslet, British actress

Scarlett Johansson, American actress

Daniel Kaluuya, British actor

Lil Nas X, pop star

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live” star

Kane Brown, country star

Jason Sudeikis, American actor

Actress Kate Winslet attends a special screening of “Wonder Wheel”, hosted by Amazon Studios, at the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

This image released by Disney/Marvel Studios’ shows Scarlett Johansson in a scene from “Black Widow.” (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP)

Daniel Kaluuya, winner of the award for best actor in a supporting role for “Judas and the Black Messiah,” poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)

Comedian Bowen Yang attends the American Museum of Natural History’s 2019 Museum Gala on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Kane Brown arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jason Sudeikis arrives at the premiere of the second season of “Ted Lasso” on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Pacific Design Center. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Leaders

Kamala Harris, vice president

Biden, president

Trump, former president

Tucker Carlson, Fox News anchor

Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Liz Cheney, representative (R-Wyo.)

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to troops as she visits the USS Tulsa in Singapore, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room at the White House, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Washington. Biden is announcing sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

FILE – President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File )

FILE – In this March 2, 2017 file photo, Tucker Carlson, host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio in New York. A partnership between the U.S. Census Bureau and an Islamic civil rights group, which was criticized by Carlson on his show, has ended days after it was announced. A spokesman for the U.S. Department of Commerce — the agency that oversees the Census Bureau — confirmed Tuesday that the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is no longer a formal partner in efforts to promote Muslim American participation in the 2020 Census. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

In this Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, speaks during an event in Wilmington, Del., to announce President-elect Joe Biden’s health care team. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

In this April 20, 2021, photo, House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks to reporters following a GOP meeting at the Capitol in Washington. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has set a Wednesday vote for removing Cheney from her No. 3 Republican leadership post after Cheney repeatedly challenged former President Donald Trump over his claims of widespread voting fraud and his role in encouraging supporters’ Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Innovators

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX

Adrienne Banfield Norris, Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith for “Red Table Talk”

Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors

Barney Graham, deputy director of the Vaccine Research Center and chief of the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory

FILE – In this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP, File)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – JULY 10: Producer/actress Jada Pinkett Smith and actress Willow Smith attend the Haute Living Celebrates Jada Pinkett Smith with Armand de Brignac event at Catch LA on July 10, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rochelle Brodin/Getty Images for Haute Living)

FILE – In this July 16, 2019, file photo General Motors CEO Mary Barra speaks during the opening of their contract talks with the United Auto Workers in Detroit. Most of the women running the biggest U.S. companies saw their pay increase last year, 2020, even as the pandemic hammered the economy and many of their businesses. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Deputy Director at the Vaccine Research Center at the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Barney Graham, speaks with President Donald Trump during a tour of the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Bethesda, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

On Monday, ABC and TIME Studios will air a special television event, “TIME100,” sharing the list of the world’s most influential people. It will air after the premiere of “Dancing with the Stars.”

