Biden works to reach a 70% vaccination rate, targeting rural Americans

President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19, on the North Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON, (KSNT) – President Joe Biden has a lofty new vaccination goal for Americans as summer approaches.

Speaking at the white house, the president announced his plan to get at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine to 70% of adults by July 4, which includes getting vaccines to more rural areas and harder to reach populations.

“That means giving close to 100 million shots,” the President said. “Some first shots, other second shots over the next 60 days.”

Currently, 56% of adults have had at least one shot and 105 million are fully vaccinated.

“Today, I want American parents to know that if that announcement comes, we are ready to move immediately,” Biden said. “Immediately move to make about 20,000 Pharmacy sites across the country ready to vaccinate those adolescents as soon as the FDA grants its okay.”

He said this will make it easier to find a vaccine location without an appointment, and shift from mass vaccination sites to smaller ones.

Mr. Biden also answered a question on potential plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin when he visits Europe this summer.

“That is my hope and expectation. We’re working on it. Thank you,” Biden said.