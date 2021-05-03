Bill and Melinda Gates filing for divorce

Microsoft co-founder and Berkshire Hathaway board member Bill Gates smiles during an interview with Liz Claman on the Fox Business Network in Omaha, Neb., Monday, May 5, 2014. The annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting concluded over the weekend. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

(KSNT) – Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda announced Monday they are filing for divorce.

Bill made the announcement on Twitter, noting that the pair who also started the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation “continue to share a belief” in enabling “all people to lead healthy, productive lives.”

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation improves people’s health and gives them the chance to lift themselves out of hunger and extreme poverty, according to the foundation’s website. It was not clear from Bill’s tweet if the divorce will lead to any changes at the pair’s foundation.