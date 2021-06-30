Bill Cosby speaking after court overturns sex assault conviction

FILE – In this Sept. 25, 2018, file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown Pa. Cosby has been denied parole, Thursday, May 27, 2021, after refusing to participate in sex offender programs during his nearly three years in state prison in Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP/KSNT) – Bill Cosby is speaking Wednesday after Pennsylvania’s highest court earlier overturned his conviction in a sexual assault case.

Cosby has served more than two years of a three-to-10-year sentence at a state prison near Philadelphia. He had vowed to serve all 10 years rather than acknowledge any remorse over the 2004 encounter with accuser Andrea Constand.

The 83-year-old Cosby, who was once beloved as “America’s Dad,” was convicted of drugging and molesting the Temple University employee at his suburban estate. He was charged in late 2015, when a prosecutor armed with newly unsealed evidence — Cosby’s damaging deposition from her lawsuit — arrested him days before the 12-year statute of limitations expired.