Black bear falls asleep in tree near Pennsylvania apartment

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police responded to a call Friday afternoon about a bear stuck in a tree.

Officials said that the apartment building wasn’t evacuated, but they kept residents from going in or out of the complex.

It was reported that the bear was hit by a car Friday night before it made its way up the tree. The Game Commission said the bear was likely in the area looking for food as it prepares for the winter months of hibernation.

Officials said fire crews sprayed a hose to get the bear to come down, and the Game Commission tranquilized the bear to see what injuries the bear suffered.

Officials added they found the bear uninjured and would be releasing it back to wild.