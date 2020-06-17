Blaze Pizza selling pie infused with ‘White Claw’

(WFLA) – Blaze Pizza restaurants across the country are now selling “White Claw Pizza.”

According to Blaze, the pizza crust is made with Mango White Claw hard seltzer, fresh in-restaurant.

The dough will be made with Mango White Claw instead of filtered water.

Blaze Pizza’s Executive Chef Brad Kent recommends the restaurant’s signature red sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, roasted red pepper, jalapeno peppers, pineapple and fresh argula (after baking) as toppings for the pizza.

More than 40 Blaze Pizza locations across California, New York and the Midwest will be offering the unique pizza crust.

The pizza is only available for dine-in or takeout, but not available through the app or online.