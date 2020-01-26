Blazers, NBA icons respond to Kobe Bryant’s death

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers released a statement regarding the Sunday afternoon helicopter crash that took the life of NBA legend Kobe Bryant:
Blazers players also reacted to the tragic news through their own Twitter accounts.
In Corvallis, the Ducks and the Beavers held a moment of silence before the start of the Civil War game.
Others around the NBA offered their condolences and memories of Bryant. Boston Celtics Hall of Famer Larry Bird called Bryant “a man of the world” and added that the former Lakers star “touched so many lives and communities in the most positive ways.”
Five-time MVP Bill Russell said Bryant was one of his favorite people and “one of the best basketball minds in the history of the game.”
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti called Bryant a “giant who inspired, amazed and thrilled people everywhere.”
He went on to say, “This is a moment that leaves us struggling to find words that express the magnitude of shock and sorrow we are all feeling right now, and I am keeping Kobe’s entire family in my prayers at this time of unimaginable grief.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.