Blazers, NBA icons respond to Kobe Bryant’s death

Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant attends an NBA basketball game between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers released a statement regarding the Sunday afternoon helicopter crash that took the life of NBA legend Kobe Bryant:

We’re shocked & devastated by the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant & his daughter Gianna. Kobe's indelible mark on the @NBA & the game of basketball globally will live on forever. Our prayers are with the Bryant family & the other families affected, @Lakers & all who knew & loved Kobe. pic.twitter.com/ZFXyqsx7v0 — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 26, 2020

Blazers players also reacted to the tragic news through their own Twitter accounts.

Please don’t tell me this is true . Not Kobe — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 26, 2020

No words. Prayers up to his family. This is just too much. — Brooke Olzendam (@brookeolzendam) January 26, 2020

In Corvallis, the Ducks and the Beavers held a moment of silence before the start of the Civil War game.

Sabrina Ionescu holding back tears during the moment of silence for Kobe Bryant ahead of today's game pic.twitter.com/W4pufb0OPH — AJ McCord (@AJ_McCord) January 26, 2020

Others around the NBA offered their condolences and memories of Bryant. Boston Celtics Hall of Famer Larry Bird called Bryant “a man of the world” and added that the former Lakers star “touched so many lives and communities in the most positive ways.”

Five-time MVP Bill Russell said Bryant was one of his favorite people and “one of the best basketball minds in the history of the game.”

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti called Bryant a “giant who inspired, amazed and thrilled people everywhere.”

He went on to say, “This is a moment that leaves us struggling to find words that express the magnitude of shock and sorrow we are all feeling right now, and I am keeping Kobe’s entire family in my prayers at this time of unimaginable grief.”



Kobe Bryant was a giant who inspired, amazed, and thrilled people everywhere with his incomparable skill on the court — and awed us with his intellect and humility as a father, husband, creative genius, and ambassador for the game he loved. pic.twitter.com/hkb0lbRwie — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) January 26, 2020

The Associated Press contributed to this report.