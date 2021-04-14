Blue Origin launch: Watch SpaceX competitor’s capsule lift off from Texas

VAN HORN, Texas (KSNT) – Blue Origin was set to launch a capsule from its West Texas location on Wednesday.  

The NS-15 mission will serve as a rehearsal for future customer flights, according to the company. Similar to Elon Musk’s SpaceX in marketing as a private spaceflight service provider, Blue Origin was founded in 2000 by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos.

During the mission, personnel will stand in as astronauts, conduct pre-launch checks and then exit the vessel, a release reads.

Once the capsule has launched and landed, Blue Origin personnel will return and rehearse hatch opening and exiting, the company said.

