Bob Dole to be laid to rest at Arlington Wednesday

Elizabeth Dole cries on the casket of her husband, former Sen. Bob Dole, who died on Sunday, during a congressional ceremony to honor Dole, who lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Almost two months after his death, former U.S. Senator Bob Dole will finally be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. Dole died on Dec. 5 at the age of 98. There were many national and statewide tributes to the much-loved veteran and war hero, but the date of his burial remained unknown until now.

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation, named for Dole’s wife, said Dole will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday, Feb. 2. The graveside funeral service will be a private ceremony, but media coverage will be allowed. We will update this story when we know more about our coverage plans.

Dole was a proud Kansan, a veteran of World War II, an advocate for those with disabilities, and a Republican politician recognized for his ability to find a compromise between battling political parties.