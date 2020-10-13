Bodycam footage shows police rescuing dogs from suspected fighting ring in Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police bodycam video gives a look inside an investigation into a suspected dogfighting ring in Cleveland.

Last month, police and animal control officers responded to a report of dogfighting behind a Cleveland home, but police video was only recently been released.

Officers rescued nine dogs, according to a report.

The video shows the sound of barking and officers going to check behind a big fence.

Several dogs were found tied up outside of cages. Investigators also found the dogs had injuries — both old and new — and determined almost all had been involved in some kind of fighting in the 24 hours before the raid.

Officers questioned people at the home and on the street but came up with no suspects. Investigators didn’t find the evidence they need to prove an organized dogfighting ring, but investigators are expected to file charges for the conditions.

Officers found no food, half of the dogs had no water, they had little shelter, and they weren’t tied up properly. Also, no one at the home had insurance for the dogs.

All of the dogs rescued were pit bulls or pit bull mixes. Animal Control reunited one dog with its owner. The others have been sent to animal rescue groups for medical treatment and new homes.