ALEXANDRIA, Va. (KSNW) — Boeing has announced they are making a $500,000 donation from the Boeing Charitable Trust to assist earthquake relief efforts in Turkey.

“The devastation from this earthquake is immense and will require a global response. Our 156,000 teammates at Boeing stand with the people in Turkey and the region during this challenging time. We are proud to work with aid agencies to quickly bring help to those in need,” said Boeing International President Dr. Brendan Nelson in a news release. “Our deepest condolences go to the families who lost loved ones, and we continue to keep the affected communities in our thoughts.”

The donation will be directed through the American Red Cross and designated for earthquake recovery and relief efforts by the global Red Cross and Red Crescent network.

The American Red Cross is collecting donations from the US for communities impacted by the earthquake.

“Thanks to Boeing’s generous support, the global Red Cross network is helping those affected by the Turkey earthquake,” said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross, in the news release. “We are grateful for partners like Boeing as we work together to respond to those in need.”

The Red Crescent network includes several organizations providing humanitarian response in the region in cooperation with the global Red Cross network.

“Boeing is committed to supporting those who have been impacted – including our teammates, their families, and the broader community,” said Ziad Ojakli, executive vice president of Government Operations, in the news release. “We deeply appreciate the American Red Cross and Red Crescent teams in the region for providing the life-sustaining services that people need so they can focus on disaster relief, and eventually move toward recovery and rebuilding.”

The company is matching every dollar donated by Boeing employees to charitable organizations supporting earthquake recovery and relief projects. If you would like to give to disaster relief efforts, click here.