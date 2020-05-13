Broadway star who lost leg to coronavirus is awake, wife says

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WJW) – Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero is no longer in a medically-induced coma, his wife said on Instagram Tuesday.

“He is awake!” Amanda Kloots said while holding the couple’s young son on her Instagram stories.

“Guys, we might have to change our hashtag to #CodeRocky because Nick, Dada, is awake!,” Kloots said with a big smile. “Yay! Dada is awake! He is awake guys!”

“I asked the doctor today, ‘Can we say he is awake?’ He is awake. It’s just that Nick is so weak right now that even opening or closing his eyes right now takes all of his energy. But he is awake,” she said.

Kloots shared a series of post from dozens of people celebrating the news.

In a post on Instragram, Koots cautioned, “We are by no means out of the woods yet, there are still concerns with other things, but this news today on his mental status is a win!!”

Kloots said Cordero first became ill back on March 20. He was initially diagnosed with pneumonia before doctors at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles confirmed he had coronavirus.

By March 31, Cordero was in the ICU and on a ventilator.

Doctors had been treating him with blood thinners to help with clotting in his leg, but had to stop the treatment because it was causing internal bleeding.

A few days later, Cordero’s right leg had to be amputated.

In a post a few days ago, Koots shared details of all that her husband, 41, has been through since getting coronavirus. She said they don’t know how he got it.

“He went to the ER on March 30th and intubated on a ventilator on April 1. Since then has he has suffered an infection that caused his heart to stop, he needed resuscitation, he had two mini strokes, went on ECMO, went on dialysis, needed surgery to removal an ECMO cannula that was restricting blood flow to his leg, a faciatomy to relieve pressure on the leg, an amputation of his right leg, an MRI to further investigate brain damage, several bronchial sweeps to clear out his lungs, a septis infection causing septic shock, a fungus in his lungs, holes in his lungs, a tracheostomy, blood clots, low blood count and platelet levels, and a temporary pacemaker to assist his heart,” she wrote. “This disease does not only effect old people. This is real.”

Cordero met Koots in 2014 when they were in the cast of Broadway’s Woody Allen 1994 film adaptation of “Bullets Over Broadway,” Playbill.com reported. Cordero received a Tony nomination for best featured actor for his role.

The lanky Cordero originated the menacing role of husband Earl opposite his estranged wife, played by Jessie Mueller, in “Waitress” on Broadway, as well as the role of Sonny in Chazz Palminteri’s “A Bronx Tale.”

“Waitress” creator Sara Bareilles posted on Instagram that she was “overjoyed” with the news.

On the small screen, Cordero appeared in several episodes of “Blue Bloods” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” as well as “Lilyhammer” and he had a role in the film “Going in Style.”

A GoFundMe fundraiser set up to cover Cordero’s medical bills and rehabilitation has raised more than $500,000.