Burger King selling ‘Ghost Whopper’ for Halloween

(CNN) – Burger King is introducing what it calls “The Ghost Whopper” just in time for Halloween.

The sandwich features a burger and a white cheddar cheese-flavored bun and is topped with tomatoes, lettuce, mayo, ketchup, pickles and white onions.

It’s not the first time Burger King has gotten into the spirit of the holiday. The fast-food chain sold the “Nightmare King” last year.

“The Ghost Whopper” will go on sale Oct. 24, but sadly, it’s only available in 10 select locations in Detroit, Memphis, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Savannah, Georgial, Summerville, South Carolina and New Orleans.